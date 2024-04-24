Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Sweeps Primetime, Total Day
NBA, NHL Playoffs propel ESPN, TNT to top three primetime slots
ESPN and TNT's coverage of the NHL and NBA playoffs wasn’t enough to knock Fox News from the top of the primetime and total day charts last week.
The news network averaged 1.9 million viewers in primetime for the week of April 15-21 for its second straight win in the category, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.
ESPN and TNT, which offered live coverage of the first rounds of the NHL and NBA playoffs, finished second and third for the week with 1.5 million and 1.4 million viewers, respectively. MSNBC moved into fourth place with 1.3 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 790,000 viewers and Hallmark Channel’s 729,000 watchers. History was seventh for the week with 635,000, followed by CNN (596,000 viewers), TBS (572,000) and INSP (554,000).
Fox News was the most-watched cable network on a total day basis for the 15th consecutive week with 1.2 million viewers. MSNBC was second with 932,000 viewers, followed by ESPN (675,000), CNN (522,000) and TNT (491,000), according to Nielsen.
