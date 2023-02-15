Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Rides State of the Union Coverage to Ratings Sweep

Fox News dominated the weekly cable primetime and total day charts, led by its coverage of President Biden’s February 7 State of The Union address.

Fox News averaged 2.5 million viewers during the week of February 6-12, easily besting second place MSNBC’s 1.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen. Fox News’ State of the Union address coverage averaged 4.7 million viewers, topping all broadcast and cable networks.

ESPN was third with 945,000 viewers, followed by HGTV with 821,000 viewers and History’s 750,000 watchers. INSP finished sixth with 745,000 viewers, followed by CNN (719,000 viewers), TNT (703,000), Hallmark Channel (698,000) and USA Network (671,000).

Fox News was the most watched network on a total day basis for the sixth straight week with 1.5 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (777,000 viewers), ESPN (547,000), CNN (500,000) and HGTV (460,000), said Nielsen. ■