Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Remains Ratings Hot

Fox News continued to sizzle this summer from a cable network ratings perspective, fending off competitors on both the primetime and total day charts.

Fox News averaged 1.9 million viewers during the week of July 4 to July 10 to top all cable networks for the sixth straight week, according to Nielsen. Hallmark Channel moved into second place for the week with an average of 1 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 993,000 viewers and MSNBC’s 982,000 watchers.

TLC finished fifth with 771,000 viewers, followed by ESPN (734,000 viewers), INSP (710,000), History (706,000), CNN (705,000) and FX (639,000), reported Nielsen.

On the total day chart, Fox News won for the 27th consecutive week with 1.3 million viewers, nearly doubling second place MSNBC’s 666,000 viewers and easily outdistancing Hallmark Channel (581,000 viewers), HGTV (539,000) and CNN (538,000), said Nielsen.