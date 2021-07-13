Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Regains Top Spot in Primetime

With TNT and ESPN's coverage of the NBA Playoffs officially over, Fox News returned to the top of the primetime charts last week in a ratings blowout, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2 million viewers during the week of July 5 to July 11 to top all cable networks and ended basketball-infused TNT’s six-week first place run, said Nielsen. MSNBC and HGTV finished tied for second with 1.2 million viewers.

Hallmark Channel was fourth with 870,000 viewers, followed by History with 855,000 watchers. CNN (833,000 viewers), INSP (824,000), TNT (803,000), Discovery Channel and TLC (tied with 798,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime.

Fox News continued its domination of the total day chart, averaging 1.1 million viewers to win for the 21st consecutive week. MSNBC finished second with 752,000 viewers, followed by ESPN (670,000), HGTV (663,000) and CNN (598,000), according to Nielsen.