Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Recaptures Primetime Crown

Fox News returned to the top of the primetime ratings chart last week, ousting last week’s winner TBS for top honors, reported Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.5 million viewers in primetime for the week of March 28 to April 3, besting TBS, which rode its March Madness Final Four coverage to an average 2 million viewers, according to Nielsen. ESPN, boosted by its women’s college basketball tournament coverage, finished third with 1.7 million viewers, followed by TNT’s 1.5 million watchers. MSNBC pulled into fifth place with 1.1 million viewers.

HGTV (1 million viewers), TLC (890,000), INSP (822,000), History (812,000) and Discovery Channel (741,000) finished among the top 10 most watched networks for the week.

Fox News dusted the competition on a 24-hour basis, averaging 1.6 million viewers to finish first for the 14th straight week in 2022. MSNBC, TBS, CNN and HGTV finished well off the pace for the week, said Nielsen.