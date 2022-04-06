Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Recaptures Primetime Crown
By R. Thomas Umstead published
News network tops total day race
Fox News returned to the top of the primetime ratings chart last week, ousting last week’s winner TBS for top honors, reported Nielsen.
Fox News averaged 2.5 million viewers in primetime for the week of March 28 to April 3, besting TBS, which rode its March Madness Final Four coverage to an average 2 million viewers, according to Nielsen. ESPN, boosted by its women’s college basketball tournament coverage, finished third with 1.7 million viewers, followed by TNT’s 1.5 million watchers. MSNBC pulled into fifth place with 1.1 million viewers.
HGTV (1 million viewers), TLC (890,000), INSP (822,000), History (812,000) and Discovery Channel (741,000) finished among the top 10 most watched networks for the week.
Fox News dusted the competition on a 24-hour basis, averaging 1.6 million viewers to finish first for the 14th straight week in 2022. MSNBC, TBS, CNN and HGTV finished well off the pace for the week, said Nielsen.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.