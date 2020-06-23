Weekly Cable Ratings: Tulsa Rally Coverage Powers Fox News

Fox News -- bolstered by its coverage of President Trump’s June 20 campaign rally in Tulsa -- continued its domination of the weekly cable ratings charts, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 3.7 million viewers in primetime for the week of June 15-July 21 for its 23rd consecutive win, said Nielsen. Fox News was helped by a network record 6.6 million viewer primetime average on Saturday for its coverage of the Tulsa political rally.

MSNBC finished second with 2 million viewers followed by CNN’s 1.6 million watchers. HGTV took fourth place with 1.1 million viewers followed by TLC’s 1.1 million viewers. TBS (975,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (866,000), History (840,000), Food Network (820,000), and USA Network (785,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks for the week.

On a 24-hour basis, Fox News topped the charts for the 24th consecutive week. Fox News, MSNBC and CNN were the only three networks to average more than 1 million viewers in total day for the week, said Nielsen.