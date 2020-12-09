Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News, MSNBC Top Ratings Charts

The cable news networks regained their hold on the weekly cable network primetime and total day crowns during the first week of December.

Fox News was the most watched cable network in primetime during the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, averaging 2.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen. ESPN, which finished first in the category a week ago, came in second with 2.5 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (2.2 million), CNN (1.8 million) and Hallmark Channel (1.6 million), said Nielsen.

MSNBC was the most watched network on a total day basis, averaging 1.3 million viewers. Fox News, CNN, Hallmark Channel -- last week's category leader -- and ESPN rounded out the top five, according to Nielsen.