Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Leads Cable News Network Rally

Fox News, led by 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' topped the weekly cable primetime charts for the last week of January

The cable news networks ended January on a high note, topping the primetime and total day ratings charts for the last week of the month.

Fox News averaged 2.6 million viewers during the week of Jan. 25 to Jan. 31, topping all cable networks for the week, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished second with 2.3 million viewers followed by CNN with 1.8 million.

HGTV was fourth with 1.3 million viewers, followed by History with 1 million watchers. Discovery Channel (948,000), Hallmark Channel (937,000), TBS (876,000), TLC (840,000) and TNT (834,000) round out the top 10.

On the total day front, MSNBC and Fox News tied for first with 1.3 million viewers, followed by CNN’s 1.2 million viewers. HGTV and Hallmark Channel finished fourth and fifth, respectively.