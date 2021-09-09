Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Kicks Off September Atop Charts

Fox News Channel carried its summer ratings momentum into September with another weekly sweep of the cable primetime and total day ratings charts.

Fox News averaged 2.6 million viewers during the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, more than doubling second place MSNBC’s 1.2 million viewers for its ninth consecutive win in the category, according to Nielsen. ESPN rode its college football game coverage into a third place finish with 1.1 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 1 million viewers, and TLC’s 935,000 watchers.

INSP finished sixth with 908,000 viewers, followed by CNN (876,000), Hallmark Channel (855,000), USA Network (787,000) and ESPN2 (692,000).

On a 24-hour basis, Fox News’s 1.5 million average viewers topped the chart for its 29th consecutive week, trumping MSNBC (744,000), CNN (653,000), ESPN (620,000) and HGTV (598,000).