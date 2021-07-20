Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Holds On to Top Spot in Primetime, Total Day

Fox News outpaced all cable networks in primetime for the second straight week as it looks to dominate the remaining weeks of summer cable viewing.

Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers in primetime for the week of July 12 to July 18 to top all cable networks, according to Nielsen. ESPN, which benefited from strong viewership numbers for its coverage of baseball’s July 19 Home Run Derby (7.1 million viewers), finished in a tie with MSNBC for second place with 1.3 million average viewers. HGTV finished fourth with 1.2 million viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel’s 998,000 watchers.

History (940,000), TLC (845,000), CNN (831,000), USA Network (763,000) and INSP (757,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched cable networks last week in primetime.

Fox News extended its total day winning streak to 22 weeks in a row, averaging 1.1 million viewers, besting MSNBC (776,000 viewers), HGTV (644,000), CNN (573,000) and Hallmark Channel (558,000), said Nielsen.

