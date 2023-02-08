Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Floats to Primetime, Total Day Chart Wins

Fox News swept the cable primetime and total day ratings charts for the second consecutive week, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers in primetime during the week of January 30 to February 5 for its second consecutive win, besting ESPN and MSNBC, which tied for second place with 1 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

HGTV was fourth with 921,000 viewers, with Hallmark Channel’s right behind at 816,000 viewers. History finished in sixth place with 765,000 viewers, followed by INSP (750,000), TNT (738,000), TBS (667,000) and USA Network (629,000), reported Nielsen.

On the total day front, Fox News notched its fifth straight win with an average of 1.4 million viewers, more than doubling second place MSNBC’s 677,000 viewer output. ESPN (566,000 viewers), CNN (487,000) and HGTV (487,000) rounded out the top five most watched networks in the category, according to Nielsen.■