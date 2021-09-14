Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Fights Off ESPN for Primetime Win

A full slate of weekend college football games on ESPN wasn't enough to knock Fox News off its first place perch as the news network continued its impressive winning streak in primetime and in total day.

Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers in primetime during the week of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12 for its 10th consecutive primetime ratings win, according to Nielsen. ESPN, bolstered by its college football and U.S. Open tennis tournament coverage, finished second with 1.9 million viewers, followed by MSNBC's 1.1 million viewers and HGTV’s 1 million watchers.

TLC finished fifth with 924,000 viewers, followed by The Hallmark Channel (889,000 million viewers), INSP (843,000), TBS (776,000), CNN (715,000) and USA Network (713,000).

Fox News won its 29th consecutive week in the total day ratings race with 1.3 million viewers, followed by ESPN (820,000), MSNBC (650,000), HGTV (600,000), and CNN (532,000), reported Nielsen.