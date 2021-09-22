Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Ends Summer on Hot Streak

Fox News ended the last full week of summer with another sweep of the weekly cable ratings charts.

The cable news network averaged 2.6 million viewers in primetime during the week of Sept. 13 to Sept. 19 to top all cable networks for the 11th straight week, according to Nielsen.

ESPN, bolstered by the 15.2 million viewers the sports network generated for it’s Sept. 13 Monday Night Football telecast, finished second with 2 million viewers, while the NFL Network’s 7.3 million viewers for its Sept. 16 Thursday Night Football airing helped the network finish fourth for the week, averaging 1.1 million viewers. MSNBC finished between both sports networks in third place with 1.3 million watchers.

The rest of the top 10 rated networks included HGTV (1 million viewers), TLC (900,000), Hallmark Channel (888,000), CNN (799,000), INSP (797,000) and USA Network (714,000).

On a 24-hour basis, Fox News easily topped all cable networks with 1.4 million viewers for its 30th consecutive weekly win. MSNBC (767,000), ESPN (747,000), CNN (587,000) and HGTV (580,000) rounded out the top five most watched networks on the chart, said Nielsen.