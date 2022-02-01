Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Ends January On Top of Charts

Fox News ended January with easy wins in both the primetime and total day categories, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.4 million viewers in primetime during the week of January 24 to January 30, winning its second straight week in the category by doubling the 1.2 million viewers generated by both MSNBC and HGTV, reported Nielsen. TNT finished fourth with 963,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel with 949,000 million watchers.

ESPN finished sixth with 936,000 viewers, followed by Lifetime (922,000 viewers), TLC (882,000), INSP (842,000) and History (831,000).

On a 24-hour basis, Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers, beating out MSNBC (675,000 viewers), HGTV (645,000), ESPN (579,000), and Hallmark Channel (529,000).