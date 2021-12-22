Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox Channel News Bests ESPN for Top Primetime Spot

Fox News Channel wrestled the weekly primetime ratings crown from ESPN last week as the two networks continue their dominance.

Fox News averaged 2.4 million viewers for the week of Dec. 13-Dec. 19, regaining the top spot from ESPN, which finished second with 1.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen. Either Fox News or ESPN have topped the primetime ratings for the past eight weeks.

Hallmark Channel was third with 1.4 million viewers, followed by NFL Network’s 1.4 million viewers and MSNBC’s 1.3 million watchers. The rest of the top 10 most-watched networks include Paramount Network (1 million viewers), HGTV (870,000), TBS (864,000), Freeform (862,000) and Food Network (794,000).

Fox News continued to dominate the total day chart, winning for the 44th consecutive week, besting Hallmark Channel (827,000), ESPN (739,000), MSNBC (727,000), and CNN (517,000), according to Nielsen. ■