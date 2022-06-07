Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Back on Top in Primetime

Fox News Channel last week emerged as the most-watched cable network in primetime, breaking a four-week drought at the top spot.

The news network averaged 2 million viewers for the week of May 30 to June 5 to top last week’s winner, ESPN, which finished second with 1.5 million viewers, followed by TNT with 1.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

HGTV finished fourth with 983,000 viewers followed by History’s 842,000 watchers. Hallmark Channel (830,000 viewers), INSP (828,000), TLC (805,000), MSNBC (800,000) and Discovery Channel (737,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched cable networks in primetime last week.

Fox News blew away the competition in taking the top spot on the total day chart for the 22nd consecutive week. Fox News averaged 1.3 million viewers, more than doubling HGTV (562,000 viewers), MSNBC (556,000), ESPN (548,000) and Hallmark Channel (478,000), said Nielsen. ■