Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Back on Top

Fox News last week was the most watched cable network in primetime and on a total day basis for the first time in 2021.

The network -- which was 2020's most watched cable network in primetime and total day -- averaged 2.4 million subscribers in primetime for the week of Feb. 15-Feb. 21 to lead all networks, according to Nielsen. MSNBC was second with 1.9 million viewers, followed by CNN’s 1.6 million viewers.

HGTV was the top entertainment-based network for 1.1 million viewers, followed by History at 1 million viewers. Hallmark Channel (996,000), TNT (909,000), ESPN (882,000), TLC (855,000) and TBS (829,000) round out the top 10 primetime list.

Fox News’ 1.3 million viewers on a total day basis topped MSNBC’s 1.1 million viewers, as well as CNN (1 million viewers), HGTV (678,000) and Hallmark Channel (580,000), according to Nielsen.