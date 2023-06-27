Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN Top Pick in Primetime

ESPN was the most watch network during the penultimate week of June, besting last week's leaders Fox News and MSNBC.

ESPN averaged 1.7 million primetime viewers during the week of June 19 to June 25 to top all cable networks, according to Nielsen numbers provided by Fox News. ESPN was bolstered by its June 22 NBA Draft coverage, which drew 2.7 million viewers, and its June 24 LSU-Florida College World Series telecast, which pulled in 2.5 million watchers.

Fox News was second for the week with 1.5 million viewers, followed by MSNBC's 1.3 million viewers, HGTV's 802,000 viewers and INSP's 749,000 watchers.

CNN was sixth with 749,000 viewers, followed by Discovery Channel (665,000), History (606,000), TLC (601,000), and Hallmark Channel (588,000).

On a 24-hour basis, Fox News won for its 25th consecutive week, followed by MSNBC (849,000 viewers), ESPN (662,000), CNN (579,000), and HGTV (453,000).