Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN Regains Top Spot in Primetime

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers met the New York Giants in ESPN's Nov. 22 'Monday Night Football' game.

ESPN retook first place in the weekly primetime cable ratings race during the last full week of November.

The sports network averaged 2.9 million viewers during the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28 to retake the crown from Fox News Channel, who finished first the prior week, according to Nielsen.

Fox News, on the strength of a record-setting ratings week for Tucker Carlson Tonight, finished second with 2.1 million viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel with 2 million viewers. Paramount Network, riding the continued strong performance from its Yellowstone original series, finished fourth with 1.1 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 885,000 watchers.

TBS (872,000 viewers), MSNBC (850,000), TNT (830,000), TLC (785,000), and Food Network (762,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched shows for the week.

Fox News won the weekly cable total day race for the 41st consecutive week with 1.3 million viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel (1 million viewers), ESPN (977,000), MSNBC (583,000) and Paramount Network (552,000), said Nielsen. ■