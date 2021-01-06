Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN Opens Year on Top of Ratings Charts

ESPN topped the weekly cable ratings charts during the first week of 2021

ESPN scored a pair of ratings wins during the first week of the year, topping both the primetime and total day charts.

ESPN, on the strength of its New Year’s Day College Football Playoff games, averaged 6.4 million viewers during the week of Dec. 28, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021, according to Nielsen. ESPN’s Jan. 1 Alabama-Notre Dame and Ohio State-Clemson CFP semifinal telecasts averaged nearly 19 million viewers.

The cable news channels took the next three slots, with Fox News finishing second with 1.7 million and CNN in third with 1.5 million, followed by MSNBC and Hallmark Channel, both averaging 1.4 million viewers.

HGTV and TNT tied for sixth with 1.2 million, followed by TLC (953,000), History (943,000) and TBS (928,000), said Nielsen.

ESPN topped the total day race with 2.4 million viewers, followed by CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and Hallmark Channel, reported Nielsen.