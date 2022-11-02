Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN Holds Off Fox News for Primetime Ratings Win
Hallmark Channel moves into top three with ‘Countdown to Christmas’
ESPN rode its live sports programming lineup to the top of the cable primetime ratings last week.
The sports network averaged 2.6 million viewers in primetime during the week of October 24-30, barely eclipsing second place Fox News Channel’s 2.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
The launch of Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” lineup of holiday-themed movies pushed the network into third place for the week with 1.2 million viewers, followed by MSNBC with 1 million viewers and HGTV with 766,000 watchers.
Rounding out the top 10 most-watched networks in primetime were TNT (693,000 viewers), TLC (651,000), Food Network (584,000), History (581,000) and TBS (574,000).
On the total day front, Fox News extended its winning streak to 43 weeks with an average of 1.6 million viewers, besting ESPN (856,000), MSNBC (705,000), Hallmark Channel (659,000) and CNN (468,000), according to Nielsen. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
