Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN, Fox News Finish October at Top of Charts

ESPN and Fox News ended October with a flourish, topping both the primetime and total day charts, according to Nielsen.

ESPN and Fox News tied for first place on the primetime ratings charts for the week of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, each averaging 2.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen. Hallmark Channel, with the launch of its holiday-themed movies, finished third with 1.2 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.1 million viewers and HGTV’s 866,000 watchers.

TLC finished sixth with 785,000 viewers, followed by INSP (742,000 viewers), Discovery Channel (703,000), TBS (663,000) and Food Network (623,000), said Nielsen.

On the total day front, Fox News notched its 37th consecutive week at the top of the chart, averaging 1.4 million viewers. ESPN was a distant second with 782,000 viewers, followed by Hallmark Channel (764,000), MSNBC (674,000) and HGTV (531,000), said Nielsen.