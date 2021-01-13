Weekly Cable Ratings: CNN Tops Ratings Charts
U.S. Capitol riot, Georgia Senate election help cable news networks dominate in primetime, total day
CNN topped cable ratings charts during a busy news week that included the riot at the U. S. Capitol in Washington D.C. and the Georgia Senate election.
CNN averaged 4.1 million viewers in primetime during the week of Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished second with 3.7 million viewers, followed by 2020 cable ratings champion Fox News with 3.1 million watchers.
HGTV finished fourth with 1.1 million viewers, with TNT moving into fifth place with 1 million viewers.
On a 24-hour basis, CNN topped the charts with 2.7 million viewers. MSNBC, Fox News, HGTV and Hallmark Channel rounded out the top five networks on the chart, said Nielsen.
