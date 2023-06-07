Weekly Cable Ratings: Celtics-Heat Game 7 Clinches Primetime Win for TNT
Series decider draws 11.9 million viewers as Fox News’s total-day streak hits 22 weeks
TNT topped the primetime cable ratings charts for the seventh straight week on the strength of its Memorial Day NBA Playoffs telecast.
TNT averaged 2.1 million viewers in primetime for the week of May 29-June 4 to top all cable networks, according to Nielsen ratings provided by Fox News Channel. The network was bolstered by its May 29 coverage of Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, which drew 11.9 million viewers — the third-most-watched NBA game in TNT history.
Fox News finished second for the week with 1.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 991,000 viewers and ESPN’s 884,000 watchers. INSP pulled into fifth place with 789,000 viewers, followed by HGTV (784,000 viewers), Investigation Discovery (714,000), History (652,000), Hallmark Channel (643,000) and USA Network (613,000).
On a 24-hour basis, Fox News bested all cable networks for the 22nd consecutive week, averaging 1 million viewers. MSNBC finished second with 665,000, followed by TNT (554,000 viewers), ESPN (445,000), and HGTV (427,000).
