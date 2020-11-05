Weekly Cable Ratings: Cable News, Sports Content Lead Charts

Cable news networks, led by Fox News, drew big audiences in the week leading into election day, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 5.1 million viewers in primetime during the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 to top all cable networks for the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, said Nielsen. MSNBC finished second with 2.4 million viewers followed by sports network ESPN, which averaged 2.2 million viewers.

CNN finished fourth with 1.9 million, followed by Hallmark Channel, which rode its original holiday-themed movie schedule to a fifth place finish with 1.5 million watchers. HGTV (1 million viewers), TLC (918,000), TBS Network (865,000), Food Network (835,000) and Discovery Channel (828,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks for the week.

Fox News drew 2.4 million viewers on a 24-hour basis to top all cable networks for a whopping 43rd consecutive week. MSNBC, CNN, Hallmark Channel and ESPN all finished behind Fox News, according to Nielsen.