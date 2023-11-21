Weekly Cable Ratings: Broncos-Bills ‘Monday Night Football' Telecast Helps ESPN Score Second-Straight Primetime Win

Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos makes a catch for touchdown during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023

ESPN racked up its second-straight primetime ratings win on the strength of its Monday Night Football franchise.

The sports network averaged 2.2 million viewers for the week of November 13-19, besting second-place Fox News’ 1.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen figures supplied by Fox News. ESPN was paced by the 7.3 million viewers that watched its Nov. 13 Denver Broncos-Buffalo Bills NFL telecast.

Hallmark Channel’s holiday-themed programming has helped push the network into third place with 1.4 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.2 million viewers and HGTV’s 738,000 watchers.

History was sixth for the week with 703,000 viewers, followed by TBS (661,000 viewers), Food Network (634,000), INSP (597,000), and USA Network (595,000).

On a 24-hour basis, Fox News blew away the competition for its ninth straight win on the chart with 1.2 million viewers. ESPN finished a distant second with 864,000 viewers, followed by MSNBC (833,000), Hallmark Channel (673,000) and CNN (456,000).