WE tv Unlocks New Trailer for Sophomore Season of 'Love During Lockup'
New season of 'Love After Lockup' spinoff debuts October 21
WE tv will launch the sophomore season of its reality series Love During Lockup on October 21, according to a new series trailer.
The series, a spinoff of the network's Love After Lockup franchise, follows the exploits of people who decide to pursue relationships with prison inmates, according to network officials. Season two follows four new couples, an eager bachelor, and a returning singleton who can’t resist the lure of paramours in the clink, the network added.
Love During Lockup is produced by Sharp Entertainment and is executive produced by Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Alan Madison and Sophie Mallam.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
