WE tv Unlocks New Trailer for Sophomore Season of 'Love During Lockup'

WE tv will launch the sophomore season of its reality series Love During Lockup on October 21, according to a new series trailer.

The series, a spinoff of the network's Love After Lockup franchise, follows the exploits of people who decide to pursue relationships with prison inmates, according to network officials. Season two follows four new couples, an eager bachelor, and a returning singleton who can’t resist the lure of paramours in the clink, the network added.

Love During Lockup is produced by Sharp Entertainment and is executive produced by Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Alan Madison and Sophie Mallam.