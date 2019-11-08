WE TV Orders More ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’

Growing Up Hip Hop has been renewed for a fifth season on WE TV, with 13 new episodes rolling out beginning Dec. 5. The show follows the next generation of rap royalty as they battle for respect and success while blazing their own trails outside the family shadow.

“The Growing Up Hip Hop franchise is a keystone of WE TV and we couldn’t be more excited for the OG series to return for its fifth season,” said Marc Juris, president of WE TV. “From the beginning, our cast of superstars captured fans’ attention and completely drew us into a world like no other with larger-than-life, yet relatable stories of fame and family.”

Season five returns with Angela Simmons and her siblings, Vanessa and JoJo, Romeo Miller, Tyran Moore, Egypt Criss, Damon “Boogie” Dash and others. In the new season, friendships are tested, and enemies turn to allies among hip-hop’s hottest heirs.

The show launched in 2016 and expanded with Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta and Growing Up Hip Hop New York.

Growing Up Hip Hop is produced by Entertainment One and Datari Turner Productions. Lauren Gellert and Kate Farrell are executive producers for WE TV.

WE TV is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.