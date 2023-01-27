WBD Sports Talent SVP Tara August to Depart in February
Veteran WBD Sports SVP Global Communications Nate Smeltz to take on expanded role
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports senior VP of talent relations and special projects Tara August will leave her post at the end of February, the company said Thursday.
The company also announced that veteran global communications executive Nate Smeltz will take on an expanded role as WBD Sports senior VP of global communications and talent relations.
August, an 18-year veteran within the company’s sports organization, was a driving force in the recruitment, retention and development of talent within the WBD Sports division, formerly Tuner Sports. August also led the development of a number of diversity, equity and inclusion programs within the division, said company officials.
Smeltz, currently WBD Sports senior VP of global communications, will serve as lead executive for talent relations functions across all WBD Sports’ U.S.-based platforms. Smeltz will maintain his role as head of the WBD Sports communications team with a direct report to WBD Sports chairman and CEO Luis Silberwaser, said the company. ■
