Emmys: 'Watchmen’ Tops Limited Series Category

HBO's The Watchmen was the big winner within the limited series or movies category, taking home four Emmys during the primetime telecast, including best limited series.

Watchmen topped Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, FX’s Mrs. America, as well as Netflix’s Unbelievable and Unorthodox for limited series honors. Watchmen star Regina King won top honors nabbing the prize for lead actress in a limited series or movie -- her fourth Emmy win. She won in a tough category that included Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Shira Haas (Unorthodox), Octavia Spencer (Self Made) and Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere).

The show also picked up Emmys for outstanding writing in a limited series or movie, as well as outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Overall Watchmen won 11 Emmys (including seven Creative Arts Emmy Awards.)

Mark Ruffalo won outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for his dual role in HBO’s I know This Much Is True, beating out Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Hugh Jackman (Bad Education), Paul Mescal (Normal People) and Jeremy Pope (Hollywood).

Maria Schrader won the Emmy for outstanding directing in a limited series, special or movie for Netflix’s Unorthodox.

Uzo Aduba won outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Shirley Chisholm in FX’s Mrs. America.