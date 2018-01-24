Watch: Who's Performing at the 2018 Grammys
By B&C Staff
Music’s biggest names will head to Madison Square Garden Sunday for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.
Hosted by James Corden, the 2018 ceremony marks the Grammys first appearance outside of Los Angeles since 2003.
The show will feature performances by Lady Gaga, P!nk, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris and more, and will air Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will also be live-streamed on the network’s website and CBS All-Access.
