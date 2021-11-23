Watch Fall TV Events On Demand, For Free
By B+C Staff
TV Tech, Advanced Advertising, Next TV, Hispanic TV Summit Content Viewable at Falltvevents.com
Virtual Fall TV 2021 has ended but there’s still a way to enjoy all the content, for free, by registering here.
The TV Tech Summit, Advanced Advertising, the Next TV Summit and the 19th Hispanic Television Summit convened during the week of Nov. 15. All sessions are available on demand in the conference hub after registering for free.
Highlights included a top-level update on the state of addressable TV, in-the-news keynotes by top executives from Redbox and Fox Weather and a primer on how HBO targets Latinx viewers -- and that is just a sampling of the content produced by Future publications tv tech, B+C, Multichannel News, Next TV and our seasoned event producers.
If you are already registered and want to see events you might have missed, you can log into the conference hub with the credentials you received when you registered here.
More information on the agenda, sponsors and available content is available at the main website www.FallTVEvents.com. ■
