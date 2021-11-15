Next TV Summit To Feature Redbox, Fox Weather Keynote Chats

Keynote conversations with top executives from Redbox and Fox Weather, fresh off new innovative streaming-TV launches, highlight the programming on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the fourth annual Next TV Summit. With no cost to attend, Next TV Summit is part of Virtual Fall TV 2021 by Future publications including Next TV, B+C, Multichannel News and TV Tech.

Redbox, the kiosk-based DVD rental firm, just went public and is barreling headlong into a streaming future to augment its prowess in physical retail: streaming rentals (TVOD), ad-supported on-demand streaming (AVOD) and even hundreds of ad-supported linear streaming channels (FAST). WarnerMedia and Sony Pictures content have been added to the Redbox offerings, and CEO Galen Smith and chief strategy and digital officer Jason Kwong will discuss the company’s rapidly evolving trajectory with summit producer Tim Hanlon.

For Fox Weather, an unexpected turn into a new content vertical with a paradigm-changing "app-first" strategy (launched with over 1 million downloads), soon to be flanked by linear streaming channel (FAST) and over-the-air diginet broadcast distribution, features state-of-the art local/mobile technology that promises to make consumers' personal weather journeys more direct and relevant to their needs. Fox Weather president Sharri Berg and on-air meteorologist Amy Freeze will share insights about the launch with Hanlon and how Fox Weather plans to shake up the weather space.

"To say that the world of 'streaming TV' is quickly changing is a woeful understatement; in truth, the frenetic evolution of the "medium-formerly-known-as-television" is nothing short of astonishing,” Hanlon said. “Join us online Wednesday for a small sample of the hottest topics and most important issues in the industry at the Next TV Summit.”

