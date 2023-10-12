Warner Bros. Discovery Pitches Alternative Feed for Baseball Postseason Targeted to Hispanic Viewers

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports will offer an alternative live sports feed to its National League Championship Series postseason baseball coverage targeted to Hispanic viewers.

The Postseason ALTcast: Peloteros feed debuts October 16 and will run on truTV and Max alongside the traditional game telecast airing on TBS and Max. The English-language offering, hosted by Alanna Rizzo, will feature a diverse panel of commentators representing former Hispanic/Latino Major League Baseball players, including Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Yonder Alonso and Nestor Cortes.

Also Read: ESPN, TNT Come Out Fast for Third NHL TV Campaign

The panel will break down the action from each NLCS game as it's happening while providing their unique perspectives and insights on Hispanic culture in baseball, said WBD Sports.

The Postseason ALTCast: Peloteros is the first of what could be several alternative feed offerings from Warner Bros. Discovery Sports streaming on Max’s new sports tier, according to WBD Sports chief content officer Craig Barry.

"Now that we have Max as an additional platform, it creates a lot more real estate and a lot more opportunity to create potential alternative feeds,” he said. “When you talk about alternative feeds, you’re trying to serve a fan’s need, and although we’re brainstorming and exploring at this point, we’re exploring all these things to see if we can build on an opportunity for a larger degree of fan engagement.”

Baseball fans seeking coverage of the NLCS in Spanish can find it on MLB Network, with Fernando Álvarez handling play by play and Carlos Peña on color commentary. The NLCS will start October 20 with the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the winner of the ongoing National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.