Walt Disney Raises Stock Dividend By 25%
The Walt Disney Co. said its board increased the annual
dividend on its stock by 25% to 75 cents a share.
In the past couple of years, media companies have been
trying to gain favor with investors by returning earnings to shareholders in
the form of stock buybacks and larger cash dividends.
"Fiscal 2012 was another great year for The Walt Disney
Company, creatively and financially," Bob Iger, chairman and CEO, said in a
statement. "We achieved record revenue, net income and earnings per
share, while continuing to invest for long term growth, and we are pleased to
be able to increase our shareholder dividend by 25%."
The dividend will be paid Dec. 28 to shareholders of record
at the close of business on Dec. 10.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.