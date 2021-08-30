Vubiquity CEO Darcy Antonellis Steps Down
The veteran tech exec led the Amdocs-owned media services unit since 2014. No replacement has yet been named
Darcy Antonellis, the veteran media technology executive who led Amdocs-owned media services shop Vubiquity since 2014, will step down and take an advisory role, according to Deadline.
No replacement has been named.
Vubiquity performs a range of video technology tasks for clients including WarnerMedia, Disney, ViacomCBS, Verizon and Charter Communications.
“I cannot say enough about the talented and dedicated group of people that I’ve had the privilege to work alongside as we’ve reshaped the company through some of the most dynamic industry periods of our time,” Antonellis said in a statement provided to Deadline and only Deadline ... exclusively.
“From a U.S.-centric, licensing focused company to a now global scale distribution and platform provider, every member of the organization contributed in some way to these successes," she added. "I am confident that this team will continue to achieve new successes always with an eye towards the future.”
Antonellis, a former Warner Bros. engineering executive, continues to serve on the boards of theatrical exhibitor Cinemark and TiVo owner Xperi.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
