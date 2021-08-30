Vubiquity CEO Darcy Antonellis Steps Down

Darcy Antonellis, the veteran media technology executive who led Amdocs-owned media services shop Vubiquity since 2014, will step down and take an advisory role, according to Deadline.

No replacement has been named.

Vubiquity performs a range of video technology tasks for clients including WarnerMedia, Disney, ViacomCBS, Verizon and Charter Communications.

“I cannot say enough about the talented and dedicated group of people that I’ve had the privilege to work alongside as we’ve reshaped the company through some of the most dynamic industry periods of our time,” Antonellis said in a statement provided to Deadline and only Deadline ... exclusively.

“From a U.S.-centric, licensing focused company to a now global scale distribution and platform provider, every member of the organization contributed in some way to these successes," she added. "I am confident that this team will continue to achieve new successes always with an eye towards the future.”

Antonellis, a former Warner Bros. engineering executive, continues to serve on the boards of theatrical exhibitor Cinemark and TiVo owner Xperi.