Voom Opening Statements Focus on Dish Bad Faith

Jury selection and opening arguments were completed Friday

in the case pitting Cablevision's Dolan family against Dish Network's Charlie

Ergen.

In its billion dollar suit, the discontinued HD programming

service started by the Dolans and now an asset of AMC Networks, claims Ergen's

Echostar breached its carriage agreement. Beyond the money, the dispute is

relevant because AMC claims its channels were taken off Dish partly for

leverage in settling the suit.

According to analyst Tom Claps of Susquehanna Financial

Group, there were few revelations in the opening statements.

"However, Voom did score additional points by

repeatedly highlighting Dish's systematic, bad faith, year-long destruction of

evidence during the critical stages of this dispute," Claps said

Dish's main argument was that overhead should not have been

included when calculating how much was being spent on Voom. In its

agreement with Echostar, Voom was bound to spend $100 million annually on

the services' suite of channels. Dish contends Voom spent only $60

million on programming in 2006.

"After hearing the opening statements, it remains our

view that Voom (AMCX/CVC) is in a stronger position with respect to the core

issues in this case, and that Voom will likely receive a favorable verdict if

this case does not settle," Claps said.

Cablevision chairman Charles Dolan is expected to be the

first witness to take the stand on Monday morning.