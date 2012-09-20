Voom-EchoStar Trial Delayed Till Monday

The trial between Charlie Ergen's EchoStar and the Dolan

family's shuttered Voom HD service was postponed till Monday.





The court did not have enough potential jurors to begin the

selection process, according to analyst Thomas Claps, of Susquehanna Financial

Group.





Claps says that at the end of the court session, Judge

Richard Lowe III "encouraged the parties to engage in discussions" aimed at

setting the matter.





Voom, now part of AMC Networks, sued EchoStar for $2.4

billion charging that the satellite distributor breached a 15-year contract to

carry the suite of HD channel.



JudgeLowe made several rulings on Wednesday that seemed to go in Voom's favor.





A settlement could include restored carriage for AMC

Networks cable channels, which have been blacked out on Dish Network since

July. AMC Networks claims that its

channels were pulled by Dish to give it leverage in talks to settle the suit.