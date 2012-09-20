Voom-EchoStar Trial Delayed Till Monday
The trial between Charlie Ergen's EchoStar and the Dolan
family's shuttered Voom HD service was postponed till Monday.
The court did not have enough potential jurors to begin the
selection process, according to analyst Thomas Claps, of Susquehanna Financial
Group.
Claps says that at the end of the court session, Judge
Richard Lowe III "encouraged the parties to engage in discussions" aimed at
setting the matter.
Voom, now part of AMC Networks, sued EchoStar for $2.4
billion charging that the satellite distributor breached a 15-year contract to
carry the suite of HD channel.
JudgeLowe made several rulings on Wednesday that seemed to go in Voom's favor.
A settlement could include restored carriage for AMC
Networks cable channels, which have been blacked out on Dish Network since
July. AMC Networks claims that its
channels were pulled by Dish to give it leverage in talks to settle the suit.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.