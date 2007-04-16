Virginia Tech Shootings Prompt Fox to Pull an Episode of Bones
By Jim Benson
Following Monday’s Virginia Tech massacre, Fox has pulled an original episode of Bones scheduled to run Wednesday night in which a college basketball player is found dead on campus.
Fox, which will replace the episode with a rerun, has not yet determined when the yanked episode will air.
“In light of the tragic events of today, we felt it appropriate to replace the episode,” a Fox spokesman said.
