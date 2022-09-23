Vince Gilligan Lands New Series at Apple TV Plus

Fresh off the end of his Emmy-nominated show Better Call Saul, series co-producer Vince Gilligan will create his next series with Apple TV Plus, with Saul’s Rhea Seehorn set to star.

Gilligan, who produced AMC’s Breaking Bad and series spinoff Better Call Saul for Sony Pictures, will serve as executive producer and showrunner of the yet-untitled series, which has already received a two-season order from the streaming service.

Seehorn, who earned a 2022 Emmy nomination for her role in Better Call Saul, will star in the new Apple TV Plus series. Overall Better Call Saul — which ended its sixth and final season this past August — earned seven 2022 Emmy nominations.

In a tweet, Seehorn said she was “over-the-moon excited” about the opportunity to work again with Gilligan.

I am OVER THE MOON excited about this!!!! Words cannot express. My heart is exploding! https://t.co/rnqGSO1AvUSeptember 22, 2022 See more

The series will also reunite Gilligan with Apple TV Plus executives Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell, who, while at Sony Pictures, were behind the development of both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. ■