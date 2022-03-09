'Vikings: Valhalla' Conquers Subscription Streaming's Weekly Rankings - Netflix Global Top 10
Also, Shonda Rhimes' 'Inventing Anna' climbs the charts of Netflix's biggest series hits of all time
Season 1 of Netflix's original spin-off series Vikings: Valhalla generated nearly 113.4 million hours of viewing on Netflix's global platform to become the most watched show in subscription streaming for the week of Feb. 28 - March 6.
Set in the 11th Century, 100 years after the period chronicled in Vikings, which ran on History Channel from 2013 - 2020, Vikings: Valhalla tracks the adventures of legendary Viking warriors including Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada, the Norman King William the Conqueror,
Vikings: Valhalla is produced in Ireland by MGM Television, which was purchased by Amazon for $8.45 billion in a deal announced 10 months ago, but also which has yet to close. The series debuted on Netflix on Feb. 25.
In seizing the No. 1 global ranking on Netflix's English-language programming chart for the week ending March 6, Vikings: Valhalla usurped the Shonda Rhimes' produced true-crime drama series Inventing Anna, which dropped to No. 2 and 77.6 million viewing hours after leading the English-language TV charts the previous three weeks.
The limited-series biopic exploring the mysterious grifter life of fake German heiress Anna Delvey had captured nearly 481.7 million total viewing hours as of March 6, 23 days after its release on Netflix. The miniseries is set to surpass Season 2 of The Witcher before it reaches its first-28-days threshold, which would give Rhimes -- who also produced No. 1 all time show Bridgerton -- two top-five shows on Netflix's rankings of all-time best openings for English-language original series.
As for the rest of Netflix's Global Top 10 rankings, the film adaptation of Sarah Alderson's crime mystery novel A Weekend Away, starring Leighton Meester, led Netflix's English-language films list with nearly 44.5 million streaming hours.
