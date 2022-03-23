Video Trailer: Paramount Plus’s ‘The Offer’ Explores Making of 'The Godfather'

The making of the iconic gangster film The Godfather is the subject of a new Paramount Plus limited series The Offer, which debuts April 29.

The 10-episode series is based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy's experiences in making The Godfather, and stars Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Giovanni Ribisi, Dan Fogler, Burn Gorman and Colin Hanks. Paramount Plus will debut the first three episodes of the series April 29, with each new episode streaming weekly, said the service.

The Offer is produced by Nikki Toscano, Michael Tolkin, Albert Ruddy, Miles Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif.