Vice Chairman Green Leaves Zenith Media

Veteran media buyer Peggy Green has left Zenith Media, where she'd been vice chairman.

Green, who has more than 35 years of agency experience, will spend this quarter as CMO in Residence for NBCUniversal's integrated media team.

At Zenith, Green had been president of broadcast until 2008 when she was named vice chairman. Her last day at the agency was Sept. 30.

As vice chairman, Green was a leader in finding ways to implement and measure integrated media campaigns.

The CMO post at NBCU Integrated Media rotates on a quarterly basis.

"I am a true believer that integrated media is the future of this business," she said in a statement. "NBCUniversal is clearly well positioned as a marketplace leader in this area."

Green had already been a member of the Women at NBC Advisory Board and had helped facilitate cross-platform deals with NBC for Zenith clients including General Mills, The Olive Garden and Maybelline.

"Peggy is both a true veteran and a maverick in the ad buying business and has helped change the way media is bought and sold," said Lauren Zalaznick, Chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media. Her deep understanding of client needs, coupled with her creativity and innovative spirit, will be invaluable to us from the ‘inside' and we are extremely excited to have her on board."