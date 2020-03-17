ViacomCBS Partners With Ad Council to Launch Social Distancing Promo Campaign

ViacomCBS has teamed with the Ad Council to create a national campaign promoting social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The campaign, #AloneTogether, is a national social and talent-led campaign that educates audiences on the importance of social distancing through entertainment, according to company officials.

The move comes as the US is in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks to curb the spread of the disease, while President Trump has advocated for avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, CMT and VH1 will drive the #AloneTogether campaign, which will feature video content -- including self-shot video and live takeovers from music and celebrity talent showing how they are spending their time at home -- that will be shared collectively to their more than 500 million social media followers, according to ViacomCBS. The campaign will also be tailored and supported by all ViacomCBS platforms, including Nickelodeon, BET, CBS and CBS All-Access, Awesomeness, Pluto TV and Showtime.

ViacomCBS and the Ad Council will also develop a toolkit of core creative assets so that #AloneTogether messaging can be used and expanded upon by other cable, broadcast, digital, social and audio companies.