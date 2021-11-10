ViacomCBS in Deal With Twitter That Includes Paramount Plus Watch Parties

ViacomCBS and Twitter reached a new global multiyear agreement that will deliver content from ViacomCBS’s programming and events via the social media platform.

As part of the deal, ViacomCBS’s streaming service Paramount Plus will host three Twitter Watch Parties to build communities around select original series.

Content from ViacomCBS brands including BET, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports, Channel 5, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Network 10, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and Telefe will all get tweeted.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Twitter is the digital water cooler for trending topics and fandom worldwide, and we’re excited to provide front-row access to innovative digital content experiences and culture-defining moments across the best of entertainment, news and sports for Twitter users everywhere,” said Andrea Wolinetz, senior VP, distribution & business development-streaming at ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS programs will be eligible for Twitter marketing support and brand sponsorship sales via Twitter’s Amplify. Amplify marries ViacomCBS premium video with Twitter’s paid reach and targeting. ViacomCBS can also tap into other Twitter marketing features, from live video to Twitter Moments.

"We're excited to take our strong partnership to a new level, offering premium content across entertainment, news and sports and giving brands the opportunity to align with ViacomCBS' entire portfolio on a global scale," said Jennifer Prince, head of global content partnerships for Twitter. "Through highlights, Twitter Moments, innovative formats and Paramount Plus watch parties, Twitter will put users at the center of the biggest moments happening around the world."

ViacomCBS and Twitter recently worked together on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and the BET Awards. Content from the shows appeared on Twitter and the BET red carpet was live streamed on Twitter, hosted by DJ Envy.