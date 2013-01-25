Viacom Woes Reflected in Dauman's Paycheck

Viacom has had a tough year and CEO Philippe Dauman's

paycheck reflects it.

Dauman's total compensation for 2012 was $33.45 million,

according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, down 22%

from $43.12 million in 2011 and $84.52 million in 2010. Dauman's salary was

unchanged at $3.5 million, but his earnings from the company's non-equity

incentive compensation plan fell by $9.5 million to $11.5 million.

Ratings for key Viacom networks including Nickelodeon and

MTV have been down and ad revenues have shrunk as well.

Viacom COO Tom Dooley's pay fell as well. His total

compensation was $26.3 million in 2012, down from $34.1 million.

In its documents, Viacom said that "our fiscal year 2012

results reflected both the global economic slowdown and ratings challenges at

several of our cable television networks. In the face of this adversity, Viacom

achieved operating income growth of 5% and growth in diluted earnings per share

from continuing operations of 21%, each as compared to fiscal year 2011. Our

free cash flow, which is one of the performance metrics we use under our

Short-Term Incentive Plan (â€˜STIP'), was $2.381 billion and was above the mid-point

of the performance range we established under the STIP for 2012."

The company added that "Dauman and Dooley continued to

provide strategic leadership and management for our company. They and their

senior executive teams executed on key operational goals such as enhancing our

creative teams and directing significant investment in content creation,

concluding favorable affiliation arrangements in both traditional and digital

distribution, strengthening our international operations and focusing our

motion picture operations, in each case while maintaining cost discipline and

enhancing our operating leverage. They led the company in accessing capital

markets on favorable terms, allowing the Company to return $2.8 billion in

capital to stockholders in the form of stock buybacks and to increase its

dividend. Under their leadership, senior management continued to execute a

company-wide leadership development initiative and foster a diverse and

inclusive corporate culture."

Sumner Redstone, who holds a controlling interest in the

media company, saw a small decline in his total compensation. He received

$20.42 million in 2012, down from $21 million in 2011.