Viacom Sells Nickelodeon Programming to Hulu Plus

Viacom said it is making Nickelodeon programming available to subscribers of the Hulu Plus streaming service.

Hulu Plus already streams programming from Viacom cable channels including Comedy Central, BET, MTV, Spike, TV Land and VH1. Access to those networks' programming will continue under the new agreement.

Nickelodeon content is already available via Netflix and some analysts have contended that that has contributed to the plunging ratings at the kids' channel. Viacom management has said it does not see a connection between streaming and lower ratings at Nickelodeon.

Terms were not disclosed but payments from Hulu would help offset the lower advertising revenues that resulted from the ratings drop at Nickelodeon.

The companies said that under the new agreement, beginning immediately, Hulu Plus subscribers will have access to five recent episodes of currently airing Nickelodeon love action and animated series including iCarly, Big Time Rush. Victorious, How to Rock, Supah Ninjas, Kung Fu Panda andSpongeBob SquarePants. The episodes will be available 21 days after they air on TV. Also included in the deal is the new series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which premiered last week.

Hulu Plus is setting up a Nickelodeon destination on its site that will feature tune-in and promotional elements designed to boost viewership of Nick on cable.

Hulu will also be adding programming from Viacom's bilingual network TR3s over the next few months. Those shows will appear on the Hulu Latino section of Hulu Plus.