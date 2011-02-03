Viacom Returns Programs to Hulu
Hulu and Viacom said they reached an agreement that will
return The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and other popular shows from
Viacom's cable networks to the video Web site.
Under the deal, announced late Wednesday, full episodes and
clips of The Daily Show and The Colbert Report will be available, supported by
advertising on Hulu's free to consumers service. Viacom will make a
number of other current shows, including Jersey Shore, Tosh.0, Manswers and Hot
in Cleveland available to Hulu Plus subscribers 21 days after they air.
Hulu Plus subscribers will be able to watch shows from
Viacom's librarary, including Chappelle's Show and Beavis &
Butthead.
Financial terms were not disclosed. Hulu is owned by News
Corp., Walt Disney Co., and Comcast, which gave up NBC Universal's
decision making power as part its agreement to acquire NBC Universal.
Last March, Viacom removed Daily Show, Colbert and other
Comedy Central shows from Hulu. At the time, Daily Show was the third most
watched show on Hulu, which had reached an initial deal with Viacom in 2008.
At the time, officials said Viacom and Hulu could not reach
an agreement on how much Viacom would be paid for its content.
"We are very pleased to partner with Hulu in a way
that recognizes the value of our strong brands and the passionate young fans
who are attracted to our content," Philippe Dauman, CEO of Viacom, said
in a statement. "The Hulu Plus service offers us the opportunity to
connect with our audiences through an exciting subscription and ad supported
platform that is complementary to our existing distribution arrangements.
This innovative agreement allows us to benefit from the success and
expansion of Hulu and we look forward to bringing our popular content to their
growing audience."
