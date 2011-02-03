Viacom Returns Programs to Hulu

Hulu and Viacom said they reached an agreement that will

return The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and other popular shows from

Viacom's cable networks to the video Web site.

Under the deal, announced late Wednesday, full episodes and

clips of The Daily Show and The Colbert Report will be available, supported by

advertising on Hulu's free to consumers service. Viacom will make a

number of other current shows, including Jersey Shore, Tosh.0, Manswers and Hot

in Cleveland available to Hulu Plus subscribers 21 days after they air.

Hulu Plus subscribers will be able to watch shows from

Viacom's librarary, including Chappelle's Show and Beavis &

Butthead.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Hulu is owned by News

Corp., Walt Disney Co., and Comcast, which gave up NBC Universal's

decision making power as part its agreement to acquire NBC Universal.

Last March, Viacom removed Daily Show, Colbert and other

Comedy Central shows from Hulu. At the time, Daily Show was the third most

watched show on Hulu, which had reached an initial deal with Viacom in 2008.

At the time, officials said Viacom and Hulu could not reach

an agreement on how much Viacom would be paid for its content.

"We are very pleased to partner with Hulu in a way

that recognizes the value of our strong brands and the passionate young fans

who are attracted to our content," Philippe Dauman, CEO of Viacom, said

in a statement. "The Hulu Plus service offers us the opportunity to

connect with our audiences through an exciting subscription and ad supported

platform that is complementary to our existing distribution arrangements.

This innovative agreement allows us to benefit from the success and

expansion of Hulu and we look forward to bringing our popular content to their

growing audience."