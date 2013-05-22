Viacom Raises Stock Dividend By 9%

Viacom said its board approved a 9% increase in its

quarterly stock dividend to 30 cents a share.

Many media companies have been buying back stock and

increasing their dividend as a way to increase the attractiveness of their

shares.

"Viacom is pleased to provide even greater value to

shareholders through another increase in our quarterly dividend -- the third

increase since we initiated our dividend three years ago," CEO Philippe Dauman

said in a statement. "Our solid balance sheet and strong cash flow provide us

the flexibility for continued investment in our popular brands and properties

while delivering substantial capital directly to stockholders through dividends

and our ongoing $10 billion share repurchase program."