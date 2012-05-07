Viacom Helps Toyota Drive Its App Story

Toyota's on-board multimedia system Entune runs a lot of

mobile apps. Viacom has a lot of networks. Put the two together and you get a

unique advertising campaign featuring 13 custom spots and talent from channels

including MTV, Nickelodeon and TV Land running on TV and online over 19 weeks.





Toyota introduced the voice-activated Entune system last year. It is now

integrated into the automaker's Camry and Prius v models.





"It's something that takes a little bit of explaining, and that's challenging

to do in just a 30-second spot or a tag at the end of a commercial," says Gwen

Conley, senior media director at Toyota's ad agency, Saatchi & Saatchi Los

Angeles.





"We reached out to Viacom because they have a very broad portfolio of networks,

and we leveraged our relationship with them to introduce a new technology to

consumers in the voice of each of the networks," Conley says. "We can highlight

the different apps that might be more appropriate to the consumers who watch

those networks."





Teams from each of the networks involved are helping to produce 30-second

vignettes as part of the campaign. The vignettes run in both commercial time

and promotional time on the networks.





"We're highlighting the different applications that are most appropriate for

our respective brands and our respective audiences," says Dario Spina,

executive vice president, integrated marketing, Viacom Media Networks Music and

Entertainment. "I know this sounds clichÃ©, but it's sort of that good

combination of us providing scale and context."





First up is a vignette that started airing on CMT last month. The spot salutes

the emerging country artists shown on Listen Up by

following one young woman in Nashville traveling to a guitar shop and the venue

where she is performing, all while listening to music on the iHeartRadio app.





Next up is Comedy Central, beginning the week of May 14. One of its spots

features Jen Kirkman, a stand-up comedienne who appears on the channel, who

uses the OpenTable app to find a decent place to eat while on tour.





With MTV, Toyota is tying into the series Teen Wolf, which

is returning for its second season. Several Toyota vehicles are being

integrated into the series. The network is also creating two vignettes

featuring show stars Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed and Dylan O'Brien, who

demonstrate the advantages of using Entune to access the OpenTable,

MovieTickets and Pandora music apps in their cars.





Spina says the creative teams from the networks are very involved in the

project. "We had to work with the development team to make sure that we had

talent participation, and that they felt that the story line and the themes

that we were covering within the custom creative was in line with the actual

program," Spina says.





Having TV personalities in the spots was important to Toyota. "We wanted to

leverage talent at the networks wherever possible, because it makes it more

authentic to have the voice of the networks," Conley says.





Toyota is also working with one of Viacom's best-known stars for its tie-in

with Nickelodeon. The SpongeBob SquarePants

spot is scheduled to air the week of June 25.





Also being produced are two spots from Spike. One features a dad using the

MovieTickets app to take his kids to see a film. Another shows a dad using the

Bing app to get directions. A spot from VH1 features singer Grace Potter of

Grace Potter and the Nocturnals driving in a Camry and listening to her new

single on the iHeartRadio app. And a spot from TV Land highlights Toyota's

integration into the series Hot in Cleveland.







Executives from Viacom and Saatchi declined to say how much Toyota is spending

on the campaign, but it is a part of the automaker's larger advertising

relationship with Viacom and its networks.





Spina says Viacom also worked on the campaign with Toyota's media agency,

Zenith. Conley adds that in some cases Toyota's integration agency, Brand Arc,

was on set, making sure vehicles were displayed properly.



